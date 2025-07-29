Justin Trudeau spotted with Katy Perry at posh Montreal restaurant, TMZ reports

The pair were seen together at Le Violon, in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood. (TMZ)

It’s not a teenage dream — former prime minister Justin Trudeau was spotted dining with American pop star Katy Perry in Montreal.

Trudeau was photographed with Perry inside a high-end restaurant Monday night, according to a report by TMZ.

The pair were seen together at Le Violon, in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood.

The restaurant was rated Canada’s 11th best restaurant this year and earned the “Michelin Recommended” designation.

In one of the photos obtained by the website, Perry is seen smiling and sitting close to Trudeau inside the restaurant.

Montreal radio station 107,5 Rouge also obtained photos of the two during dinner.

The nature of the encounter is not publicly known.

“An eyewitness tells us the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes ... including one with lobster,” TMZ reported.

The singer is currently on tour in Canada with a stop in Ottawa Tuesday night and another in Montreal Wednesday evening.

Trudeau and Le Violon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Perry confirmed her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this month, three years after their engagement. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.