Mustafa, Lou-Adriane Cassidy among contenders for first Polaris Song Prize

Mustafa performs during the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Mustafa’s heartfelt “Gaza is Calling” and Lou-Adriane Cassidy’s theatrical “Dis-moi dis-moi dis-moi” are among the five contenders for the inaugural Polaris Song Prize.

The $10,000 cash award recognizing the Canadian song of the year, based on artistic merit, will be shared by its Canadian performers and songwriters.

Also vying for the honour is Saya Gray’s “Shell (Of a Man),” Yves Jarvis’ “Gold Filigree,” and Ribbon Skirt’s “Wrong Planet.”

The song prize winner will be announced as part of the Polaris Music Prize gala on Sept. 16 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

All five of the shortlisted songs also appear on albums up for this year’s Polaris Music Prize.

The winner of the Polaris Song Prize is selected using a different process than the main Polaris Music Prize award.

While the album winner is chosen by an 11-person jury leading up to the September gala, the song winner will be determined through online voting that draws on a pool of more than 200 music journalists and industry professionals, such as critics, podcasters, playlist curators and academics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025

David Friend, The Canadian Press