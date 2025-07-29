Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured with a funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne attends a ceremony to celebrate his induction to the "Walk of the Stars" on Centenary Square in Broad Street, Birmingham, England, in July 2007. Ian Yates/Avalon/DPA/Picture Alliance/Photoshot/Sipa USA via CNN Newsource

Ozzy Osbourne will have one last ride through his beloved hometown.

The city of Birmingham in England announced on Tuesday that it is planning “to pay its final respects to one of its most cherished cultural icons Ozzy Osbourne as his cortege and family visit Broad Street in the city that he loved” on Wednesday, July 30.

The announcement included details of a funeral procession that will culminate at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, “where thousands of fans have left heartfelt messages and floral tributes in recent days.”

The cortege will be accompanied by a live brass band performance by local musicians, “bringing a final musical moment to honour the extraordinary life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne.”

The “Crazy Train” singer died July 22 following years of health struggles. He was 76.

His death came weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates in Birmingham for a concert billed as his “final bow,” according to the band’s official website.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, called Osbourne “more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham” as part of the city’s official statement.

“It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” Iqbal said in the statement. “We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is (sic) giving him the farewell he deserves.”

CNN has reached out to reps for the Osbourne family for comment.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN