This 20-year-old karaoke singer belted out a ’90s R&B hit on a cruise. Here’s how his life changed

A 20-year-old man from Georgia dubbed “Carnival Cruise Tyler” has become a surprise sensation after he belted out a popular ’90s R&B hit while on vacation with his family.

Wearing his baseball cap backwards, a dark hoodie and shorts, Tyler Heyworth sang R&B icon Keith Sweat’s 1996 sultry smash “Nobody” before a crowd that showed some swaying, dancing, cheering, laughing and singing along.

His performance ended with a standing ovation from fellow passengers on the Carnival Cruise line and videos that went viral on TiKTok.

Billboard described in an article on June 18 that Heyworth’s performance caused “multiple crowd freakouts,” noting his “understated confidence,” “engaging” moves and “strong vocals.”

The viral videos were linked to streams of Sweat’s song surging in the U.S. by mid-June, Billboard reported.

Sweat’s “Nobody,” which featured Athena Cage, was released nine years before Heyworth was born.

Because of his internet fame, Heyworth got to meet Sweat. He posted a video on July 5 of the moment, drawing more than 82,000 likes on his TikTok account.

“(T)hank YOU guys for blowing up the karaoke videos and getting me noticed by THE @Keith Sweat!! BEST SUMMER EVER FR,” Heyworth wrote on the post’s caption.

Sweat also posted an Instagram video of the meeting on July 7, mentioning that his team had “surprised” him by inviting Heyworth and his family.

Sweat even invited Heyworth to sing “Nobody” with him on stage at his show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., over the weekend, according to a post Monday by independent music blog Stereogum.