Toronto’s JFL to welcome comics Gabriel Iglesias, Dropout Improv, Sarah Millican

Comic Gabriel Iglesias, seen in this handout photo, will perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 19, 2025, during the Just For Laughs Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Just For Laughs (Mandatory Credit)

TORONTO — Toronto’s edition of Just For Laughs will welcome standup stars Gabriel Iglesias, Maria Bamford, Big Jay Oakerson and Ron Funches.

Organizers announced a first round of comics that also includes “Daily Show” correspondent Al Madrigal, the U.K.’s Sarah Millican and Dropout Improv.

Social media star Che Durena along with Jay Jurden and Gina Yashere will hit Toronto after appearances at the recently concluded Montreal festival.

The showcase returns under new president and CEO Sylvain Parent-Bédard, who has promised a revitalized “comedy first” approach after JFL filed for bankruptcy in 2024.

Just For Laughs Toronto runs Sept. 18 to 27.

Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday and a public sale begins Thursday.

“We’re proud to bring a great Just For Laughs lineup to Toronto this year,” Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president & CEO of Just For Laughs, said Tuesday in a release.

“It’s a great opportunity to share our comedy spirit with audiences in the city.”

Canadians include Alistair Ogden of “Canada’s Got Talent,” Ashwyn Singh of the viral Desi Translations series, Vancouver’s Gavin Matts of “Hacks,” and comic actor Mark Forward, whose credits include “Letterkenny” and “Fargo.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.