Toronto singer-songwriter JP Saxe says his concerts are in jeopardy due to low ticket sales

TORONTO — JP Saxe is telling fans his upcoming concert tour may be cancelled due to slow ticket sales.

The Toronto singer-songwriter took to his social media platforms this week with a direct plea to listeners, offering rare insight into the touring economics for some musicians who aren’t at the superstar heights of fame.

Saxe is best known for his 2019 smash pop single “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels and he’s released a consistent flow of popular tracks since, including “Hey Stupid, I Love You” and “I Don’t Miss You.”

But he said earlier this week that if he didn’t sell “20 or so thousand tickets” to his upcoming Make Yourself at Home tour within 48 hours, it’ll likely be scrapped.

His post has racked up 1.5 million views on TikTok and more than 10,000 likes on Instagram.

Saxe is currently scheduled to play more than 25 dates across North America, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. The ticket prices start at around $50.

He posted a second video on Tuesday showing a crowd singing along to “A Little Bit Yours” with the message: “I thought it was impossible, but there’s a chance you’re saving this tour.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press