Can I get an amen? RuPaul to perform at Montreal’s Piknic Électronik

RuPaul Charles poses at the premiere of the documentary film "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion," at the Directors Guild of America, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

Category is…dancing under the Montreal sunset – and make it fierce, ok henny?

RuPaul, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Drag,” is set to light the dance floor on fire with some charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent at Piknic Électronik this summer.

The popular outdoor electronic music festival announced Thursday that the sickening Drag Race judge will perform in September at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

“Surpriiiiise! On this first day of Montreal Pride, we’re excited to announce that the iconic RuPaul will be performing a DJ set at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sept. 13,” the festival posted on Instagram.

“You know the name… but if you’ve never seen RuPaul behind the decks, now’s the time. Expect dance, pop, house, disco and guaranteed good vibes, your fave night out of the summer, no doubt.”

Tickets go on sale next week for anyone wanting to head purse first to the festival.

RuPaul is scheduled to perform as part of the OfF Piknic, a spin-off series of the regular season featuring high-profile artists.

Other big names this year include Polo & Pan, Peggy Gou, Purple Disco Machine, Carl Cox, and Nora En Pure.

Piknic Électronik, founded in Montreal in 2003, takes place every year, welcoming partygoers from May to October.

The only thing left to say...If you can’t love yourself, how in the h--- you gonna love somebody else?