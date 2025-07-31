Drake officially cancels postponed Australia, New Zealand shows after months of delay

Rapper Drake has a laugh during first half NBA basketball action between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Five months after Drake backed out of concerts in Australia and New Zealand, his fans are set to get their money back.

Live Nation Australia has notified ticketholders that four postponed shows for the Toronto rapper’s Anita Max Win tour are now officially cancelled, after assurances earlier this year that they would be rescheduled.

The entertainment company says refunds will be issued, stating on the TicketTek retailer website that “extensive efforts” to reschedule the shows “within the necessary timeframe was not possible.”

It added that Drake remains committed to performing in the countries again “when his schedule permits.”

Drake blamed a “scheduling conflict” when he sidelined the tour, which was his first since a crippling spat with rap rival Kendrick Lamar.

At the opening show Feb. 4 in Perth, he walked onto the stage wearing a black hoodie that appeared to be punctured by bullet holes, the mock wounds on his back pouring out theatrical smoke.

A few shows later, he handed out cash to a few lucky fans, which attracted so much attention that people started showing up with signs begging him for financial aid.

The Anita Max Win tour stalled out shortly after that, and he postponed the last four shows.

Ticketholders were offered refunds or the opportunity to hang onto their tickets for rescheduled dates that never materialized.

Since then, Drake has performed elsewhere.

Last month, he surprised fans of Morgan Wallen with an appearance at the controversial country star’s second tour date in Houston. He then took the stage with the Backstreet Boys a few weeks later in Toronto, where the boy band jokingly welcomed him as their “sixth member.”

He also made a guest appearance at rapper Central Cee’s concert in Toronto, telling the audience that his star-studded hip-hop concert OVO Fest would return this summer. So far, dates have not been announced.

Drake also joined his collaborator PartyNextDoor for a run of U.K. tour dates earlier this month, with more European shows booked throughout September.

David Friend, The Canadian Press