Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to be honoured at this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards

Guillermo Del Toro attends the final day of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Guillermo del Toro and Jodie Foster are among those set to receive special honours at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

De Toro will be presented with the Ebert Director Award — recognizing filmmakers who have exemplified greatness — at the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 7.

The Academy Award-winning director will premiere his sci-fi feature “Frankenstein” at the festival.

Jodie Foster will receive this year’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, recognizing women in film who pave the way for others.

The two-time Oscar winner will join past recipients Cate Blanchett, Patricia Arquette and Michelle Yeoh.

American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser will serve as honorary chair of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Japanese writer-director Mitsuyo Miyazaki, also known as Hikari, will be honoured with the Emerging Talent Award, and South Korean actor and “Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun will receive the Special Tribute Award.

TIFF also announced Thursday that Park Chan-wook’s comedy thriller “No Other Choice” will make its North American premiere at the festival. It stars Byung-hun as a middle-aged man on a desperate job hunt after being fired from a role he’s had for 25 years.

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14 and will open with “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary on the late Canadian comic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press