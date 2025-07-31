SPOTTED: Justin Trudeau at Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal

This combo of file photos shows, popstar Katy Perry, left, at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 13, 2024, in New York, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference Feb. 24, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, left; and Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

It looks like the fireworks between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are real.

The former prime minister was spotted at the American popstar’s concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Wednesday night.

It’s the second sighting of the could-be couple in the city.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau spotted with Katy Perry at posh Montreal restaurant

Earlier this week, the two were seen sharing an intimate meal at Le Violon, a high-end restaurant in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood.

The high-profile dinner date was first reported by TMZ, which published photos of the pair.

TMZ also reported that they were seen going for a stroll on the street before having dinner.

Katy Perry – Justin Trudeau

This comes after Perry confirmed her split from actor fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this month, three years after their engagement.

Trudeau, 53, separated from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Trudeau Katy Perry The pair were seen together at Le Violon, in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood. (TMZ)

The question now is...will Trudeau pull a Travis Kelce and show up to more of Perry’s concerts as she travels around the world?

The singer is set to perform in Quebec City on Friday.

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/BKx8b87sPT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal, Canada. pic.twitter.com/hvIOIUVadC — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2025

Justin Trudeau singing “Dark Horse” at tonight’s “THE LIFETIMES TOUR” show.

pic.twitter.com/KY4gsRPgbL — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) July 31, 2025

With files from CTV News’ Joe Lofaro.