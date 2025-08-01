Sarah Jessica Parker announces emotional and poetic end to ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That…” The “Sex and the City” franchise is ending after more than 25 years, with the conclusion of the third and now final season of its spinoff “And Just Like That…,” star Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Aug. 1. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO via CNN Newsource)

We couldn’t help but wonder: did Carrie Bradshaw break up with us or did we break up with her?

The “Sex and the City” franchise is ending after more than 25 years, with the conclusion of the third and now final season of its spinoff “And Just Like That…,” star Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Friday.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the ‘Sex And The City’ universe is coming to an end,” King wrote in a statement posted on the show’s Instagram account. “While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

According to King, the decision to sunset the series was made with the show’s star and executive producer Parker, along with chief executive officer of HBO Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, who is head of original programming. (HBO and HBO Max are owned by CNN’s parent company.)

Parker posted a lengthy and poetic goodbye on social media to the series and central character Carrie, who she first started playing in 1998 when original series “Sex and the City” premiered on HBO.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her,” she wrote in part. “MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.”

“And Just Like That…” was the most recent iteration of “Sex and the City,” a beloved and sometimes polarizing franchise which included the Emmy-winning first series that ended in 2004, and also had two feature films that followed.

Parker’s post included a carousel of images from the whole run of the franchise, featuring core characters Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), along with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) from the first series and movies (and a brief cameo in Season 2 of “AJLT”).

The images also showed Carrie with Stanford (the late Willie Garson), Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan (John Corbett), as well as “AJLT” additions Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and LTW (Ari Nicole Parker), who Parker called out as two “most divine new connections.”

In his post, King said that he and Parker “held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

The series will conclude over the next two Thursdays with a two-part finale.