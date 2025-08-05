Canadian ‘Youngblood’ remake, Charli XCX drama added to TIFF’s international lineup

A still from Hubert Davis' "Youngblood" remake, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Toronto International Film Festival.

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed its lineup of international films, including a Canadian remake of the hockey classic “Youngblood.”

The reimagined drama is co-written by late Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer, and it’s among the 55 titles in TIFF’s Centerpiece program.

The 2025 version of “Youngblood” revisits the 1986 cult classic that starred Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and a young Keanu Reeves, this time following an African American hockey prodigy played by Ashton James.

Officer, who was originally set to direct the film before he died in December 2023, left his imprint on the script.

Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Hubert Davis, who helmed the 2022 hockey documentary “Black Ice,” has since taken the reins.

Among other world premieres are Richard Linklater’s Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley-led dramedy “Blue Moon” and Polish indie film “Erupcja,” which stars “Brat” singer Charli XCX as a British tourist in a combustible relationship with a florist.

“Left-Handed Girl,” helmed by Shih-Ching Tsou and co-written by “Anora” director Sean Baker, will make its North American bow.

Also making its first appearance on the continent is “Space Cadet,” an animated sci-fi feature and the directorial debut of Canadian DJ Kid Koala.

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14 and will open with “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary on the late Canadian comic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press