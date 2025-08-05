Francis Ford Coppola hospitalized in Rome, Italian media report

Director Francis Ford Coppola attends the premiere of "Megalopolis", during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed American director of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” was hospitalized in Rome on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

The 86-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the Policlinico Tor Vergata, a public hospital in the Italian capital, news agency ANSA reported.

According to the website repubblica.it, the director was scheduled to undergo a long-planned surgery but before entering the operating room he was hospitalized for atrial fibrillation.

A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.