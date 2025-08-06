‘She should come here’: Premier Moe on Chappell Roan’s Saskatchewan name-drop

Chappell Roan, centre, performs "Pink Pony Club" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP - Chris Pizzello

American pop star Chappell Roan has stirred up quite the “Femininomenon” for fans in Saskatchewan, and the premier hopes it means she’ll do a show in his province.

Scott Moe told “The Evan Bray Show” on Rawlco Radio that the “Good Luck Babe” singer is one of many artists to mention Saskatchewan in their music.

In “The Subway,” her new song about post-breakup frustration, Roan name-drops Saskatchewan, and politicians, drag queens and tourism agencies have taken note.

She currently has no Canadian tour dates, but Roan has said she can’t sing about Saskatchewan and not play a show there.

Roan made headlines during the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, when the Edmonton Oilers began playing her song “Pink Pony Club” after a win.

Moe says many people, including Oilers fans, would look forward to attending one of her shows in Saskatchewan.

“She should come here. I’m sure many of the Oiler fans would certainly go to the concert as well,” Moe said Wednesday on the radio show.

“We’ve had many artists mention Saskatchewan over the last number of decades. Some spent time here, like Johnny Cash, for example, and others. So we would hope that she would come to Saskatchewan.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press