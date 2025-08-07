Canada’s largest camping and music festival officially underway

What to expect Thursday night at Canada's largest camping festival Boots and Hearts.

Canada’s largest camping and music festival is officially underway in Oro-Medonte.

The gates at Boots and Hearts have been open since 2 p.m. on Thursday, meaning fans and campers have been pouring in throughout the afternoon.

Thursday’s lineup kicked off with the Emerging Artist Showcase, which featured a variety of Canadian country talents. They will be followed by Sarah Vanderzwan and Tyler Joe Miller, who performed at Kempenfest last year.

Then, headliner Justin Moore will take the stage just after 9:30 p.m.

Brooke Dunford, Republic Live Director of Booking, said, “Justin Moore is an incredible artist. He’s got so many number ones in Canada, and he has been for a while, so the fans are very excited and our very own Tyler Joe Miller he’s had nine Top 10s. He’s on top of the Canadian country scene right now, so he brings the best party.”

Friday’s headliner, Bailey Zimmerman, might also be making a surprise appearance Thursday night.

Anyone going to Boots and Hearts this weekend is asked to follow all signs and traffic information.

To learn more about the jam-packed event or to snag some last-minute tickets, click here.