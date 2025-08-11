Country singer Dallas Smith winks at Trump’s annexation threats with 51-date tour

Dallas Smith accepts the Fans’ Choice award at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO — Dallas Smith says it’s no coincidence that his upcoming Canadian concert tour is booked for 51 dates across the country.

In a wink to Donald Trump’s threats of making Canada the 51st state, the British Columbia-born country singer and frontman of rock band Default says he’s skipping the U.S. and doubling down on homeland pride with his first-ever acoustic tour.

Smith says he jumped at the opportunity to explore the “nooks and crannies” of Canada 25 years into his music career, in which he’s played mostly larger markets.

The Dallas Smith & His Band (Unplugged) tour will focus on places he’s never been before, starting in Fort St. John, B.C. on Oct. 3 and continuing to less-travelled communities such as Kitimat, B.C., Enoch, M.B. and Wingham, Ont.

It also winds through major Canadian cities across nine provinces, reaching its final stop in Belleville, Ont. on Dec. 14.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press