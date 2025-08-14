TIFF backtracks after pulling Oct. 7 documentary, denies censorship

The Toronto International Film Festival has released a statement regarding why the documentary was pulled from the lineup.

TORONTO -- The Toronto International Film Festival has changed course after pulling a documentary about the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel from its lineup.

In a statement sent Wednesday evening, TIFF chief executive officer Cameron Bailey said the festival would work with filmmaker Barry Avrich to find a way to screen the film.

Bailey denied allegations that its previous decision to disinvite the film was a case of censorship.

Earlier in the day, TIFF said that the doc titled “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” didn’t meet the festival’s requirements, including “legal clearance of all footage.”

Some Jewish groups and local politicians decried the decision, while the filmmakers said they felt censored.

“I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false,” Bailey said in his statement.

“I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available.”

The film follows retired Israeli general Noam Tibon’s mission to rescue his family during the Hamas attacks, during which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were taken.

In an earlier statement, TIFF said that when it invited the film to this year’s festival, it made several requirements of the filmmakers that were meant to serve as legal protection and to manage “anticipated and known risks,” including the potential for “significant disruption.”

But the documentary’s team said in a statement they were “shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming.”

They said films should encourage debate “from every perspective” and programmers should let the audience decide what they will or won’t see.

A source close to the production said TIFF imposed “extraordinary conditions” on the documentary, including changing its original title, “Out of Nowhere: The Ultimate Rescue,” and making “editorial changes specifically identifying horrific footage that was livestreamed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023.”

According to the source, the festival also demanded that the filmmakers secure errors and omissions insurance naming TIFF as an insured party.

In addition, the team was required to provide a letter of indemnification, a legal reporting letter and arrange for added security at the screening.

Avrich declined requests for an interview, and TIFF didn’t respond to questions about the details.

Reports about the film being disinvited stirred a strong outcry from members of the Jewish community.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said an apology was not enough.

“We need ‘The Road Between Us’ reinstated,” the organization said on social media. “The festival’s decision not only capitulates to extremists but goes against Canadian values.”

Ontario’s Culture Minister Stan Cho said in a statement posted online that he reached out to TIFF to better understand their decision, and was “troubled” that it didn’t want to discuss the matter beyond sharing a statement.

Toronto city councillors James Pasternak and Brad Bradford issued a joint statement urging TIFF to reverse its “misguided decision,” with Pasternak adding that an investigation should be launched if the festival doesn’t comply.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Aid groups say starvation in Gaza is rampant with news outlets including The Associated Press publishing photos of emaciated children in the region. More than 5,000 children were diagnosed with malnutrition this month, though the true number is likely higher, the United Nations says.

“The events of October 7, 2023 and the ongoing suffering in Gaza weigh heavily on us, underscoring the urgent need for compassion amid rising antisemitism and Islamophobia,” Bailey said. “While we are not a political organization, TIFF will always strive to present our programming in a safe, inclusive environment.”

The Montreal-born Avrich has had a decades-long career as a documentary filmmaker, often focusing on high-profile personalities, including 2023’s “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” which won a Canadian Screen Award for best documentary. Several of his films have premiered at TIFF, including 2019’s “David Foster: Off the Record,” offering an intimate look at the Canadian music producer.

The team behind “The Road Between Us” says it will still release the film and that it will be distributed by Cineplex in Canada.

“We are not political filmmakers, nor are we activists; we are storytellers,” they said.

“We remain defiant, we will release the film, and we invite audiences, broadcasters, and streamers to make up their own mind, once they have seen it.”

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14.

Last year, the festival faced ongoing protests and security concerns over another documentary, “Russians at War,” that ultimately led to cancelled screenings.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, those filmmakers expressed concern at how easily freedom of expression can be suppressed when a film is seen as controversial.

By Alex Nino Gheciu

With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.