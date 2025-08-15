TIFF and filmmaker Barry Avrich reach resolution to screen Oct. 7 doc

The Toronto International Film Festival has released a statement regarding why the documentary was pulled from the lineup.

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says a documentary about the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 is now an official selection and will screen at the festival after initially being disinvited.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and filmmaker Barry Avrich say they have reached a resolution after hearing “pain and frustration” from the public.

In a joint statement, they say they have ironed out “important safety, legal and programming concerns” around the film, titled “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue.”

Earlier this week, festival organizers said they pulled the documentary because it didn’t meet certain requirements around security concerns and “legal clearance of all footage.”

The decision sparked an international outcry, including from some Jewish groups and politicians. The filmmakers also accused the festival of censorship.

TIFF backtracked on Wednesday, saying it would find a way to work with the documentary team to find a way to screen the film.

Bailey and Avrich’s statement says TIFF apologizes for not clearly articulating its concerns.

The documentary follows retired Israeli general Noam Tibon’s mission to rescue his family during the Hamas attacks, during which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were taken.

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025