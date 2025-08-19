Movie theatre business grew in 2024, but still short of pre-pandemic highs: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says movie theatre business grew in 2024 but still hadn’t reached its pre-pandemic peaks.
Every two years, the agency releases a look at the state of movie theatres.
Its report for 2024 showed operating revenues hit $1.6 billion last year, up 12 per cent from 2022.
Statistics Canada says that marked a rebound from COVID-era restrictions, but still fell 13.1 per cent below the record of $1.9 billion seen in 2018.
Theatre attendance was also stagnating, the agency says, at roughly two-thirds the levels seen six years earlier.
Statistics Canada says the average ticket price rose to $12.54 in 2024, up 5.5 per cent from 2022 and 31.9 per cent from 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.