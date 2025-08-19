ADVERTISEMENT

Movie theatre business grew in 2024, but still short of pre-pandemic highs: StatCan

By The Canadian Press

Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills is in the final stages of construction offering 45,000 sq ft of space in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says movie theatre business grew in 2024 but still hadn’t reached its pre-pandemic peaks.

Every two years, the agency releases a look at the state of movie theatres.

Its report for 2024 showed operating revenues hit $1.6 billion last year, up 12 per cent from 2022.

Statistics Canada says that marked a rebound from COVID-era restrictions, but still fell 13.1 per cent below the record of $1.9 billion seen in 2018.

Theatre attendance was also stagnating, the agency says, at roughly two-thirds the levels seen six years earlier.

Statistics Canada says the average ticket price rose to $12.54 in 2024, up 5.5 per cent from 2022 and 31.9 per cent from 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.