Canada’s theatre award, the Siminovitch Prize, increased to $100,000

Siminovitch Prize jury chair Guillermo Verdecchia poses for a portrait in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rebecca Tisdelle-Macias (Mandatory Credit)

TORONTO — A big theatre prize for mid-career artists is getting even bigger.

Organizers of the Siminovitch Prize say the main award is now $100,000 – up from $75,000 – and that the prize for each of the three finalists will double to $10,000.

This year the prize is also open to theatre creators from all fields. Typically, it alternates recognizing professionals in the fields of theatre design, direction and playwriting.

Organizers say they haven’t yet decided whether they’ll make the change permanent.

The Siminovitch is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with the finalists set to be announced Oct. 2 and the winner on Dec. 1.

Organizers say the boosted top prize is thanks to financial support from the National Arts Centre English Theatre for one year, and an additional three-year commitment from The William and Nona Heaslip Foundation.

The finalists’ prize was doubled after securing a three-year commitment from the Power Corporation of Canada, which is the presenter of the Siminovitch Prize short list.

Other awards include a $25,000 prize for a protégé selected by the laureate, and a $5,000 grant that goes to three more emerging artists chosen by the finalists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press