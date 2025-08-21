Judge Frank Caprio, known for viral ‘Caught in Providence’ series, dies at 88

In this Aug. 10, 2017 photo, Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio sits on the bench in Providence, Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

American judge and reality TV star Frank Caprio has died at the age of 88, according to his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to a statement posted to his Instagram account.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” read the statement. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

For nearly 40 years, Caprio served as a judge for the Providence Municipal Court, retiring in 2023. In his later years, he was known for his show “Caught in Providence," which earned him multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Caprio was affectionally known as the “Nicest Judge in the World” after clips from his show went viral on TikTok. He held a significant online presence, with more than three million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok.