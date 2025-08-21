Watch as Justin Bieber lookalike fools Las Vegas crowd

What seemed to be a surprise performance from Justin Bieber at a Las Vegas hotel turned out to be a fake out from a doppelganger.

A Justin Bieber impersonator and a DJ may both be feeling sorry after a screaming crowd believed the Canadian pop superstar performed at a Las Vegas nightclub last weekend.

The club’s headliner, DJ Gryffin, posted a social media video of the surprise performance that occurred during the early hours of Aug. 17 at XS Nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Storyful reported the incident Wednesday.

Gryffin said he invited the Justin Bieber impersonator on stage.

The impersonator, wearing shades and a hoodie, performed Bieber’s 2015 hit song “Sorry” at the club.

In a video with his written commentary posted to his social media account Monday, Gryffin said he didn’t know the man was a fake. The imposter’s “team,” Gryffin said, told him that Bieber wanted to perform during the DJ’s set. The dark venue and loud music didn’t help, Gryffin added.

“The place went wild,” Gryffin wrote over footage of the performance, “and after 4 minutes and 27 seconds of what sounded like Justin Bieber ... I found out the worst news imaginable ...”

He then showed a clip of someone telling him the man was a “complete fake.”

“No way,” said a shocked Gryffin.

The Bieber doppelganger was verified on social media as 29-year-old Dylan Desclos, who resembled the star with similar tattoos and a buzz cut, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

Desclos, who has showed up as a Bieber impersonator at different events for years, was banned from the Wynn resort, the outlet reported.

The Independent reported in 2023 that Desclos hails from Normandy, France.