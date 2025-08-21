Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and ‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast to reunite for charity script reading

The cast of "Dawson's Creek" Season 3 is seen here. The cast includes James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Katie Holmes. (Columbia TriStar/Hulton Archive/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

You didn’t want to wait, and now you won’t have to any longer.

The cast of “Dawson’s Creek” – James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson – will reunite for a live script reading of the show’s pilot next month on Broadway in New York City in support of F Cancer and Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek, who opened up about being diagnosed with colorectal cancer last November, shared a snapshot of the core four cast members to his Instagram on Wednesday, set to the opening lyrics of Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” which famously served as the teen soap’s theme song. The post included the quote, “If we were truly meant to be, then we will find a way back to each other.”

The event, titled “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion,” will take place on September 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to the core cast, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Phillips will also perform in the reading.

Van Der Beek said in November that he was battling Stage 3 cancer, which he said he had been dealing with privately until a tabloid shared plans to run a story about it. He later opened up at length to People magazine about his ordeal.

“Dawson’s Creek” debuted on the WB in 1998 and followed a group of teens in fictional Capeside, Massachusetts as they navigated friendship, love and ambitions in school and beyond, led by Van Der Beek’s titular film nerd character. The show veritably launched the careers of the main foursome.

Tony-nominee Williams and “Dawson’s Creek” show creator Kevin Williamson are among the producers of the live reading.

F Cancer is a nonprofit organization that advances health equity through early cancer detection and prevention, and provides resources to navigate, manage and cope with cancer, according to its website.

By Dan Heching, CNN