Sean Feucht to play in Edmonton after permits denied across Canada for security concerns

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings to the crowd during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana

American singer Sean Feucht is scheduled to play at the Alberta legislature Friday night after several of his Canadian shows were cancelled due to permit denials citing security concerns.

Abbotsford, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Moncton, Quebec City, West Kelowna, Winnipeg and Vaughan denied event permits for Feucht’s Revive in ’25 – Let Us Worship tour.

A spokesperson from Abbotsford said there were concerns for the potential of protesters and counter-protesters.

One show went ahead at a church in Montreal after being cancelled. The city said it will issue a fine to the church because it didn’t have the proper permit.

Concerts in Ontario and Nova Scotia were relocated to rural areas.

Days before Feucht was to play in Saskatoon, one protest turned volatile as people gathered to speak against the city approving his permit.

He’s scheduled to play at Diefenbaker Park in Saskatoon Thursday night.

A statement from Alberta Sheriffs said they will “take a lead role in identifying potential risks” at the concert as they do with all events that occur at the legislature.

“Actions may include increased officer presence, road closures and direct engagement with organizers to ensure a safe environment for all,” said the statement.

Edmonton police are also aware of the concert.

“As we would for any large-scale public gathering, officers will be available to ensure public safety if required,” said a statement from police.

Feucht is known to support the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and for his Christian nationalist views.

He addressed the cancellations in a Facebook post Wednesday: “It’s wild watching ‘Christian’ mayors across Canada cancel outdoor worship services ‘for safety reasons’ while allowing mass protests and pride events in their cities.”

Local initiative Let Us Protest is rallying people to gather at the legislature Friday evening to “stand up for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

“Our protest is our attempt to stand up to Sean’s queerphobia, which is a symptom of a rising tide of hatred towards the 2SLGBTQ+ community both in Canada and abroad,” said protest organizer Chris Berthelot in a Facebook message.

“If our government isn’t willing to condemn such hateful views or prevent Sean from using our taxpayer-funded public spaces to promote his vile rhetoric, then we have a responsibility to stand up and make it clear to Sean and to anyone who agrees with him that bigotry and hatred for 2SLGBTQ+ people don’t belong in our society.”

A statement from the province said it is committed to supporting free speech.

“We have a duty to uphold these rights and freedoms, regardless of an individual’s religious or political beliefs,” said the Ministry of Infrastructure. “The Government of Alberta does not engage in shutting down or censoring law-abiding events.”

The province approved the permit application for the event under its Guidelines for Use of the Alberta Legislature Grounds.

“Events held on the Alberta legislature grounds range from performances, celebrations and festivals to rallies, flag raising and commemorative ceremonies,” said a statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure. “All applicants must comply with established security protocols, public safety requirements and venue guidelines.”