MAGA affiliated preacher’s concert goes ahead in Saskatoon with ‘no issues’

A worship concert by a controversial preacher with ties to the MAGA movement went ahead in Saskatoon on Thursday with few issues, despite protestors demonstrating just outside the gates.

An estimated crowd of over a 1,000 people attended Sean Feucht’s concert at Diefenbaker Park while several dozen protestors voiced concerns and criticism outside the gates. Feucht is a supporter of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement with Christian nationalist views who has had his Revive in ’25 cross-Canada tour met with resistance and protest.

Feucht, who has toured Canada and performed in Saskatoon before, has faced strong criticism over his views on abortion, black lives matter and LGBTQ issues along with his support for Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Several Canadian cities have either revoked or denied permits for him to perform in public spaces over concerns about safety and his controversial comments which have been described by some as divisive or even hateful.

In Saskatoon, the city chose not to revoke his permit to play in the public park, and police say the accompanying protest presented no concerns.

“Our officers report that the event went ahead with no issues. There were protestors but everyone behaved peacefully” a spokesperson for Saskatoon Police told CTV.

Saskatoon and Edmonton are the only Canadian cities on his current tour that have not denied or revoked a permit to hold his concert on public property.

Feucht himself spoke to local media about the protestors at Diefenbaker Park in Saskatoon.

“I think it’s hilarious because these people would never go to church, and they just subjected themselves to almost a two-and-a-half hour church service. So I think that’s pretty cool” said Feucht.

Feucht told CTV News he was thankful his permit in Saskatoon was not revoked or denied like other Canadian cities.

“I think it says a lot about Saskatchewan. I’m glad they took a stand for what was right” Feucht said, noting his team had to meet several requirements to have the permit approved.

Demonstrators outside the fenced-off concert area held signs accusing Feucht of hate speech, blew whistles and used noise makers while voicing criticism of the city allowing him to perform in a public park.

Sean Feucht Saskatoon (Matt Young / CTV News)

Arianna Plummer, who protested the event, voiced concern some may be using religion as a shield to criticize the LGBTQ+ community.

“People are using religion to try to get rid of us and then they disguise it as love. But we know better than that. We’re trying to make it known that they can’t do that to us anymore”.

Plummer also added that demonstrators remained peaceful and Canada is a free country.

“I can’t really do anything to stop what they are doing. All I can do is make myself heard so that’s what I’m here to do.”

A local pastor attending the event said he felt no hate or animosity towards the demonstrators, acknowledging everyone’s right to freedom of expression.

“We have nothing against them. They have the freedom to protest all they want and we just love them” said Terry Severson.

Kelly Waters, who came from North Battleford to protest the event and works with Battlefords area pride, said there is no space for hate.

“I think what most people have an issue with is it’s in a public space and some of the messages ... promote division and so we don’t think that should be in a public space”.

Mayor Cynthia Block is asking city administration to review how it permits events at public spaces, and has said if it were up to her, she would have cancelled it.

Block made a motion for a permitting review following backlash that led to a protest at City Hall earlier this month.

A statement on the city’s website says it has denounced the controversial comments made by Sean Feucht adding city council recently declared Saskatoon a 2SLGBTQQIA+ safe city.

The city also says it fully supports the right to freedom of expression, and although it may not agree with the message, it has limited ability to restrict access to public spaces under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“The city recognizes that there are limitations to the rights and protections provided by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Hate speech is one such limitation. However, every speech we disagree with is not necessarily hate speech based on the legal definition” the statement says.

Feucht is scheduled to perform in Edmonton on Friday.