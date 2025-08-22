News photographers to resume covering Oasis concerts as band lifts restrictions

Oasis fans exit with official Oasis souvenirs on the second day of a clothing and merchandise pop-up store on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, ahead of the band's upcoming concert at Rogers Stadium. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan)

TORONTO — An organization representing news agencies says its spat with Oasis over photography rights has come to an end, just in time for the band’s North American tour dates.

News Media Coalition says the band’s management previously told them photos taken on the band’s reunion tour could only be used for one year, so its members withdrew coverage.

Now the group, whose members include major media outlets such as The Associated Press and The Guardian, says the limit is no longer in place.

A photo release form sent to news agencies including The Canadian Press on Thursday ahead of Oasis’s Toronto shows does not include such a restriction.

The “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” singers will play the Rogers Stadium on Sunday and Monday.

The tour kicked off in Cardiff in July, and Toronto marks the first stop on its North American leg before they head overseas again.

News Media Coalition CEO Andrew Moger says this change makes sense both for the news outlets and the artists.

A representative for Oasis did not respond to a request for comment, and Moger said he hadn’t heard from them either.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press