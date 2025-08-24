Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars spotted together at Vancouver baseball game

The Vancouver Canadians posted this photo of Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck, who attended a game on Aug. 23, 2025. (Credit: Facebook/vancanadians)

Nearly 40 years after they heckled baseball players from the stands in a famous scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck reunited at a minor league game in Vancouver Saturday – where they were evidently much better behaved.

The duo, who played school-skipping best friends Ferris Bueller and Cameron Frye in the beloved 1986 film, were in attendance when the Vancouver Canadians faced the Tri-City Dust Devils Saturday evening.

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck hit it out of the park with tonight's 7th inning stretch ⚾️🎶



Big thanks to @Lionsgate for helping make it happen!#TheBestlsYetToComeMovie #AtTheNat pic.twitter.com/Ej6IKY0YSu — Vancouver Canadians (@vancanadians) August 24, 2025

Instead of shouting “Hey batter batter batter! Swing batter! He can’t hit, he can’t hit, he can’t hit, SWING batter!” from the stands, the pair led the crowd in a round of Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh inning stretch.

The Vancouver Canadians credited Broderick and Ruck’s appearance to film studio Lionsgate and tagged the post with #TheBestisYetToComeMovie. The latter seems to be a reference to a Vancouver-filmed project where Broderick and Ruck will once again play best friends.