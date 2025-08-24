Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars spotted together at Vancouver baseball game

Nearly 40 years after they heckled baseball players from the stands in a famous scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck reunited at a minor league game in Vancouver Saturday – where they were evidently much better behaved.
The duo, who played school-skipping best friends Ferris Bueller and Cameron Frye in the beloved 1986 film, were in attendance when the Vancouver Canadians faced the Tri-City Dust Devils Saturday evening.
Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck hit it out of the park with tonight's 7th inning stretch ⚾️🎶— Vancouver Canadians (@vancanadians) August 24, 2025
Big thanks to @Lionsgate for helping make it happen!#TheBestlsYetToComeMovie #AtTheNat pic.twitter.com/Ej6IKY0YSu
Instead of shouting “Hey batter batter batter! Swing batter! He can’t hit, he can’t hit, he can’t hit, SWING batter!” from the stands, the pair led the crowd in a round of Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh inning stretch.
The Vancouver Canadians credited Broderick and Ruck’s appearance to film studio Lionsgate and tagged the post with #TheBestisYetToComeMovie. The latter seems to be a reference to a Vancouver-filmed project where Broderick and Ruck will once again play best friends.