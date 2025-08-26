Nelly Furtado claps back at body shamers with bold outfit at Manchester Pride 2025

Nelly Furtado performs during Manchester Pride 2025 on August 24, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Nelly Furtado has made a fashion statement at a recent concert seemingly addressing criticism about her weight.

Furtado, 46, wore an oversized white shirt with a drawing of a woman’s belly-baring slim body, a miniskirt and a large belt with the caption “Whoa Nelly” at the Manchester Pride concert on Aug. 24.

She also paired the outfit with tall boots, emblazoned with the words “Better Than Ever,” one of her songs released last year.

Furtado wore the quirky outfit amid social media buzz over her body, many of which were critical.

In a Facebook post by VintageOld Skool showing a collage of photos of Furtado wearing the outfit, people who commented on it had mixed reactions.

“She’s a singer.... Not a model. If you go to the gig and she sings then that’s it,” wrote Lorraine Wylde.

“i love how she wore the skinny body shirt,” wrote Natalie Chaisson. “Shows her sense of humor. I could only imagine how hard it must be to go back on stage when people are more judgmental as ever.”

Furtado had previously commented candidly on her appearance in an Instagram post in January.

In that post to kick off the new year, she wished everyone a “body neutral 2025” and “love with every inch of your heart.” She encouraged people to express themselves freely and “celebrate” their individuality, adding they should “know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror.”

“This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within,” she wrote in the January post.

She stressed she never had any work or surgeries done to her face or body other than veneers on the top row of her teeth.

However, she revealed that her makeup artist sometimes used face tape to give her eyes, skin and makeup “more lift,” and her stylist occasionally used body tape to give her a certain look. She added that she used body makeup achieve a certain contoured look.