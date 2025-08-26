Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce

Music superstar Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a post made to Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” her post on Instagram reads.

Rumours of the two dating began in August 2023 after Kelce was spotted at one of Swift’s concerts in Kansas City — where Kelce plays with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs — during her Eras Tour.

By November of that year, the two confirmed they were together in a Wall Street Journal interview, where he said he’s “never dated” anyone like her before.

Swift and Kelce’s romance captured the attention of both sports and pop culture fans alike as the global music star and three-time Super Bowl champion seemed like a couple straight out of a fairytale.

Swift has attended Chiefs games on multiple occasions with fans leaning into the trend of labelling her an NFL WAG – an acronym for wife and girlfriend.

Their relationship quickly became a cultural touchstone, fuelling headlines and hashtags across social media and promoting businesses to capitalize on the “Swiftie-WAG” craze.

The engagement follows Swift’s announcement of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” earlier this month.