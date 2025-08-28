Calgary’s ‘Littlest Honky Tonk’ hosts country superstar Post Malone

Post Malone recorded songs in the Littlest Honky Tonk, run by Calgary country musician Boots Graham and his wife Laura

A tiny mobile music venue called “The Littlest Honky Tonk” has made its way from Calgary to meet up with one of country music’s biggest touring acts, Post Malone.

The converted horse trailer pulled into Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah in June.

The Littlest Honky Tonk is the setting for a video series, a project by Calgary couple Laura and Boots Graham.

She is a vintage western-wear business owner, and he is also a musician and cattle rancher.

The couple tells CTV News that Post Malone’s management reached out to them to set up this collaboration after viewing their video series on YouTube.

Boots said the moment was born out of a genuine love for the country genre.

“We pulled the truck and trailer into the stadium and then his band, I think seven of them crammed in,” he said before adding, “it’s pretty incredible.”

“He is a mainstream artist, he has so much production on his work. We have one microphone, it’s a very simple setup in here, so you get to hear what he actually sounds like.”

Post Malone in The Littlest Honky Tonk Post Malone singing in the Littlest Honky Tonk, a horse trailer turned into a country and western museum and recording studio by Calgary's Boots Graham (Littlest Honky Tonk TV)

The Littlest Honky Tonk also acts as a mini-museum decorated with music memorabilia, from music posters to belt buckles, spurs, pins, horseshoes and so on.

“It’s stuff we’re interested in or have always been interested in,” said Laura.

She says enthusiasm for their western shop and country music museum is gaining momentum.

“As people know what we’re doing, they want to be a part of the project as well,” she said.

The couple has big dreams for the small stage, to continue to feature country artists, or take the trailer down to Nashville — perhaps to the Grand Ole Opry.

“The sky’s the limit,” Laura said. “Dolly Parton, here we come!”

From Sept. 3-7, “The Littlest Honky Tonk” will be featuring musicians and performers at Spruce Meadows for the Masters horse show jumping tournament.