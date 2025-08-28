Denzel Washington reveals he doesn’t watch movies anymore

Denzel Washington arrives for the screening of the film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 19. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Denzel Washington might have lost count of the number of movies he has starred in, but when it comes to how many films he watches, it’s a quick calculation. The answer is none.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” the two-time Oscar winner said in a conversation with A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee for a recent GQ video.

After a bent-over chuckle from the rapper and laughs from the film director, Washington continued, “I’m just being honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man. I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.”

A$AP Rocky then asked the 70-year-old if that is because he makes movies.

“Probably,” Washington replied. “You know, I’m tired of movies.”

Lee then chimed in to ask how many films Washington had made, and the actor had a quick response: “Too many.”

He then pondered, “I think 50.”

Washington and Rocky both star in Lee’s neo-noir crime thriller “Highest 2 Lowest,” which is out in cinemas in the US and will air on AppleTV+ next month.

In the chat, Rocky recounted starring in Anthony Mandler’s 2018 crime drama “Monster” with Washington’s son John David, and appeared to surprise Washington with his friendship with his son.

“I made really good friends with your son, John David. Really good friends and he’s a really good brother,” Rocky said.

“So, you and John David are tight?” Washington asked, before receiving yet another chuckle from Rocky.

“He doesn’t see films,” Lee then told Rocky jokingly.

Washington reassured Rocky that he knows they were in the film together, “but I didn’t know y’all were tight tight.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is Washington’s fifth collaboration with Lee, with the first one being 1990 drama “Mo’ Better Blues.”

Asked by Rocky what his favourite piece is with Lee, the actor said, “I don’t have favorites. I always tell people – they say, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ I say, ‘My next one.’ I’m not interested in the past. Actually, I’ve never seen ‘Mo’ Better’ since.”

To which Lee then questioned, “Since the premiere?”

“Yeah, I haven’t seen it,” Washington said.

Asked by Lee if that is the case with all his films, Washington revealed, “I haven’t seen any of ‘em from top to bottom.”

Washington’s upcoming projects include Netflix heist movie “Here Comes the Flood,” which he will star in alongside English actors Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

By Amarachi Orie, CNN