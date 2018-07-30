

A special weather statement has ended in Toronto after a string of strong summer storms rolled through the area.

According to Environment Canada, northern portions of the city were expecting heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

The advisory also affected Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

Rainfall amounts of up to 30 mm were possible in the area.

“These showers may persist into early evening due to slow moving storms,” an advisory reads.

Along with the rain, the national weather agency is calling for a high of 27 C in the city, though it will feel more like 30 with humidity.

The wet weather is expected to let up on Tuesday but will leave cloudy skies. A high of 25 C is predicted, feeling more like 32.

Rain returns on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.