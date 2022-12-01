This winter won’t be especially memorable in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a new prediction from Canada’s national weather agency.

David Philipps, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, said after seeing seven months in a row of warmer than usual temperatures in Toronto, this winter will likely be a bit of a “tempered” one.

He said that the heat the region has recently experienced would likely mitigate some of the cold air that could flow from the north over the next three months.

“Our models seem to suggest that if I was talking to you guys a week ago I’d say ‘oh it looks like it’s going to be an old fashioned, traditional kind of winter here: cooler than normal,’ but our models seem to suggest now that we’re going to actually be – if there was going to be a kind of flavour of the winter – it would be a little more milder than normal and not as much snow as we saw last year,” Phillips told CP24.

He said this news is positive for those who don’t like the cold and snow as this winter won’t be “as gruesome” as some have predicted.

“My sense is winter wont be as brutal as some are suggesting it will be,” Phillips said, adding that La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, remains present for a third year, but appears to be on the way out.

“My sense is we’re going to see a little bit more southerly air than northerly air in Toronto area,” he said.

“I don’t think it’ll be a memorable kind of winter. It won’t be tough. We’ll deal with it.”

Phillips said the next two weeks will be a little bit colder than usual, but the second half of the month will be milder than normal.

Overall, he said the Toronto area will see warmer than normal temperatures in December, January, and February. There will be some cold periods, Phillips said, but they won’t be long-lasting.

New data released by the national weather agency also found that precipitation will also be at near normal levels.

This winter’s forecast is much different that last year’s, which saw 55 cm of snow fall on the city in a span of 15 hours in January. Colder temperatures also lingered well into March.

With files from The Canadian Press.