

CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto.

The national weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

"The thunderstorm is northwest of downtown Toronto and may give 50 to 70 millimetres of rain over the next hour," Environment Canada said in its advisory posted shortly after 3 p.m.

"Wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour are likely on the west side of Toronto."

A tornado watch was briefly issued for the city but is no longer in effect.

Toronto police say flooding and downed hydro wires have been reported in parts of the city.

In the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue, police say there are reports of a car floating away and a person in a canoe on the roadway.

Police say the city's Black Creek river has "broken banks in several places" and townhomes in the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard may need to be evacuated due to possible flooding.

Toronto Hydro is reporting "scattered outages" across the city due to heavy rain and high winds.

"We’re assessing the damage. If you come across downed wires, stay back at least 10 metres," Toronto Hydro tweeted Wednesday.