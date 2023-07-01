Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday night.

In a media release, Environment Canada advised that conditions of favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms across southern Ontario. Strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy rain are possible.

If storms arrive, they are likely to occur this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada advised that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. As well, water-related activities may be unsafe due to sudden winds over bodies of water.

Ontario residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts for further advisories. To report severe weather, email ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.