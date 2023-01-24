A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario as a significant winter storm tracks towards the region.

Environment Canada issued the warning just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto, Hamilton, Halton Region, Peel Region, London, Oxford, York Region, Durham Region, Windsor, Waterloo, Stirling, Simcoe, Sarnia, Huron, Innisfil, and Peterborough are among some of the areas included in the warning.

Snowfall totals of 15 to 20 centimetres are forecast between Wednesday and Thursday, the weather agency said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," Environment Canada said. "Isolated power outages are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The storm is being caused by a Texas low tracking north towards Ontario, Environment Canada said.

The majority of the snow is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon, with the worst of the storm hitting in the evening.

By Thursday morning, the snow is expected to taper off.

So far in January 2023, about 11 centimetres of snow has fallen in Toronto, well short of the monthly average of 30 centimetres.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Lyndsay Morrison.