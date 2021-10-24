It will be a wet and rainy Monday in the city and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area, prompting a special weather statement to be issued.

Environment Canada said periods of rain will start early Monday morning as a low-pressure system begins to move through southern Ontario.

The weather agency said the region could see between 25 and 40 mm of rainfall by Monday night.

“Wet conditions and reduced visibilities from rain may make travelling difficult,” Environment Canada said, adding that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

It will be a high of 10 C on Monday, with the rain expected to end late in the evening.

However, showers are in the forecast on Tuesday.