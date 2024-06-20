Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a “cluster of severe thunderstorms” in the GTA that is “capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain” on Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Pickering, Oshawa, Southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, King City, Aurora, Ajax, Whitby, Orangeville, Grand Valley, and Southern Dufferin County.

They said that this line of storms runs from Whitby to Orton and is nearly stationary.

Heavy downpours with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are possible as well as 90 km/h wind gusts, Environment Canada said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away,” the agency said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

People are also being urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and go indoors, if they see lightening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for parts of Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, and Guelph.

These storms could also produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h and torrential rain with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm, Environment Canada said.