

The Canadian Press





Central Ontario can expect heavy snow and winter weather that could make driving hazardous on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall watches for the Dufferin, Barrie, Muskoka, and Bruce County areas.

The weather agency says lake effect squalls are expected to develop in the afternoon, with up to 15 centimetres expected before the evening.

Squalls can quickly reduce visibility and drivers are warned to be cautious or postpone trips.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect for areas around Haliburton, Peterborough and Algonquin Provincial Park due to expected heavy snow or squalls.

In the north, Environment Canada is advising of heavy snow and strong winds around Sault Ste. Marie, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.