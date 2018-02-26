Eric Hoskins' full statement on stepping down as Ontario's Minister of Health:

February 26, 2018

Today, I am announcing my resignation as Minister of Health and Long-Term Care of Ontario and Member of Provincial Parliament for St. Paul's, effective immediately.

It has been a profound privilege to represent the residents of St. Paul's, a diverse and vibrant community in the heart of Toronto. I have tried my best to serve them well these past eight years.

Likewise, I am grateful for the opportunities given to me, and the trust placed in me, by Premier Kathleen Wynne. She has accomplished, and will accomplish, so much for Ontario. I am proud to have been part of her Cabinet, government and the Liberal caucus. I am confident that Premier Wynne and her team will keep building a healthy, fair and prosperous Ontario.

In leaving Queen's Park, I am determined to continue building better healthcare for all Canadians. That path and journey will become clearer in the days ahead.

I wish to thank my caucus and Legislative colleagues, my noble and hardworking staff and officials, and most especially and above all others, my wife and partner, Dr. Samantha Nutt.

With respect,

Eric Hoskins