

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Erin O'Toole says he will stay on as the Conservative MP for Durham after being pushed out of the party's top job.

O'Toole filmed a six-minute video that he posted to social media after losing the support of his MPs by a 73 to 45 vote.

About one-third of the Conservative MPs in caucus triggered a leadership review after weeks of anger and disappointment over his performance since last year's election loss.

O'Toole says in the video that he formally stepped down after the result.

He also pledged his loyalty to the party's next leader and urged all Conservatives to do the same.

O'Toole also offered some parting thoughts on what he thinks the party needs to do, saying that while it has its ideology, it also must win power.

“This country needs a Conservative party that is both an intellectual force and governing force. Ideology without power is vanity,” he said.

“Seeking power without ideology is hubris.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.