Peel police say they’ve received reports that an erratic driver was attempting to run other vehicles off the road in Mississauga on Friday morning.

The driver, operating a white pickup truck, was seen in the Lakeshore Road West and Porcupine Avenue area shortly after 8 a.m., police say.

The driver was reportedly “trying to run cars off the road, cutting people off and stopping randomly in the middle of the road, then taking off.”

The truck’s license plate is similar to AM1625, according to police.

Officers are currently in the area investigating.