

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has now released next week's plan for rotating strikes around the province.

Here is a look at GTA school boards that will be impacted:

Monday, Feb. 10, teachers at the Durham District School Board will walk off the job along with the teachers at the Halton District School Board. Early childhood educators at the Durham Catholic District School Board will also strike on Monday.

On Tuesday, a province-wide strike will be held at public elementary schools across Ontario, impacting all of ETFO’s 83,000 members.

Public elementary school teachers at the Toronto District School Board will be off the job on Wednesday. Early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic District School Board will also be on strike on Wednesday.

On Thursday, elementary teachers at the Peel District School Board and York Region District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

No GTA school boards are impacted by strikes on Friday, ETFO confirmed in a news release issued Wednesday.

“ETFO’s 83,000 public elementary school educators will be on the picket lines again next week in the hope that the Ford government and Education Minister Lecce will return to talks prepared to support public education,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in the news release.

“From ETFO’s perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; and fair hiring practices.”