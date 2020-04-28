The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it members have ratified tentative central bargaining agreements negotiated with the provincial government.

The union, which represents 83,000 public elementary school teachers, occasional teachers, and education workers, voted in favour of a tentative deal last month and in a news release issued Tuesday, ETFO confirmed that central agreements have been ratified.

“Our goal was to defend public education and the working and learning conditions that have made Ontario’s education system one of the best in the world,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a written statement.

“While these negotiations were prolonged and difficult, our educators – with the support from parents and other community members – stood firm in the face of planned government cuts to education.”

Highlights of the agreement include a preserved kindergarten model and a freeze on elementary school class sizes, ETFO said.

Proposed government funding cuts of $150 million to public elementary spending were withdrawn, the union confirmed, and a Supports for Students Fund that preserves 100 per cent of special education and priority funding has also been maintained.

Local unions will now be responsible for negotiating collective agreements with their respective school boards.