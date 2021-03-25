The union representing Ontario’s public elementary school teachers is slamming a reported move by the Ontario government to consider making virtual learning permanent.

“The move to virtual learning was never intended to be permanent; it was a temporary measure intended to deliver emergency instruction during a global health crisis,” Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario President Sam Hammond said in a statement Thursday.

Hammond said the plan would divert funds from public education to private companies.

“To be clear, this plan will negatively affect students, increase inequities, lower standards in publicly funded education, and put us one step closer to the privatization of public education,” he said.

The Ford government has not so far acknowledged publicly that it is considering making virtual learning permanent.

The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that the province is considering making remote learning a permanent part of the public school system.

The paper reported that parents could have the option of enrolling their children in full-time synchronous remote learning starting in September of this year.

Students have been engaged in a mix of in-person and remote learning for about a year now in order to provide more space to physically distance in classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2021 budget tabled yesterday, the Ford government pledged $40 million to “to help ensure that students and teachers can seamlessly participate in remote learning in response to COVID‐19, and for the future.”

