

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police have launched an investigation after a number of Ethanol containers were found littered alongside a Markham pathway that pedestrians use to access the Pacific Mall.

Police say that they were first notified about the discovery near Steeles Avenue and Turff Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

After responding to the call, police tested the substance inside the containers and determined that it is likely Ethanol.

A decision was then made to close the pathway until a third-party company could be brought in to remove the hazardous product.

Police say that no evacuations were required as a result of the discovery. They say it is possible that the containers have been in the area for an extended period of time.