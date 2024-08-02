A man in his 60s is in hospital after being rescued from an Etobicoke apartment unit where a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said crews responded to 451 The West Mall, north of Burnhamthorpe Road, around 4:15 p.m.

“When crews arrived, there were minimal signs of smoke on the exterior of the building. However, when they proceeded to the fifth floor, they encountered an apartment that was fully engulfed in smoke,” said Toronto Fire Acting Platoon Chief Godfrey Greaves.

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and found a man unconscious. Greaves said life-saving measures were performed on the man before he was transferred to Toronto paramedics.

The man is in stable condition, paramedics told CTV News Toronto.

Firefighters subsequently knocked down the fire and worked on clearing the smoke.

Greaves said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen with a pot on the stove.

“We currently have fire investigators en route to conduct an investigation into the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire,” he added.

When asked if there were working smoke alarms in the unit, Greaves said that will be part of the investigation.