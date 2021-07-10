A man has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pole and a tree near Lloyd Manor Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Kipling Avenue, around 9:45 p.m

Paramedics said a man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, police confirmed that the 61-year-old victim died in hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.