Etobicoke crash leaves male motorcyclist in life-threatening condition
A male motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a crash in Etobicoke on Friday morning. (CTV News Toronto / Jorge Costa)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 9:47AM EDT
An Etobicoke collision has sent a male motorcyclist to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Royal York Road at around 9 a.m. on Friday.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been provided.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.