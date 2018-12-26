Etobicoke crash leaves man in his 70 with serious injuries
The scene of an Etobicoke crash on Dec. 26, 2018 is seen. (Peter Muscat)
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man believed to be in his 70s suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened near Dundas Street and Cordova Avenue at around 7 p.m.
Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.